Shell Deer Park, Texas, refinery shuts CDUs after malfunction, sources say

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of the Shell Deer Park Manufacturing Complex is seen in Deer Park, Texas, U.S. August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc shut the crude distillation units (CDUs) at its 318,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Deer Park, Texas, refinery on Sunday morning following a malfunction, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 70,000-bpd DU-1 CDU was shut first and then the 240,000-bpd DU-2 CDU, the sources said.

A Shell spokesman did not reply to a request for comment.

The CDUs were shut because a seal failed on a pump that provides feedstock for other units, the sources said.

It was unclear on Sunday if the CDUs would be able to restart quickly, the sources said.

The CDUs break down crude oil into hydrocarbon feedstocks for all other production units at the refinery.

The Deer Park refinery is a 50-50 joint venture between Shell and Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), Mexico’s national oil company. Shell is the managing partner.