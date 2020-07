FILE PHOTO: The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is seen at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc completed shutting the small crude distillation unit (CDU) on Saturday at its 318,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The length of the shutdown of the 70,000-bpd DU-1 CDU was unknown, the sources said. The refinery is operating at 75% of its capacity because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sources told Reuters on July 9.