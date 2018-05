HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc completed the planned overhaul of multiple units at its 325,700 barrel-per-day (bpd), joint-venture refinery in Deer Park, Texas, sources familiar with plant operations said on Tuesday.

The overhaul included the 270,000 bpd crude distillation unit and 67,000 bpd hydrocracking unit, the sources said.