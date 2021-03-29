Shell restarts gasoline, diesel units at Deer Park, Texas, refinery: sources

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of the Shell Deer Park Manufacturing Complex is seen in Deer Park, Texas, U.S. August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc restarted the gasoline- and diesel-producing units on Sunday at its 318,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

The 70,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) and 67,000-bpd hydrocracker were shut on Feb. 15 when most of the refinery’s units were knocked out of production by severe cold weather.