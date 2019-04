FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane flies over a Shell logo at a petrol station in west London, Britain, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch trade unions on Thursday said they have agreed to a new offer by Royal Dutch Shell to end a wage dispute which has hit production at Shell’s Pernis oil refinery and Moerdijk chemical plants in recent weeks.

CNV union spokesman Piet Verburg said unions on Friday will advise employees at Europe’s largest oil refinery and the chemical plants to end their strikes, which started on April 8.