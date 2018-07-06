FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2018 / 6:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Shell Martinez, Calif. refinery hydrocracker shut after small compressor fire: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A hydrocracker unit was shut at Royal Dutch Shell’s Martinez, California refinery after a small fire in a compressor was extinguished on Friday, an official with a state pollution regulator said.

“It was a small fire ... They couldn’t see the flames, but just the smoke,” said Randy Sawyer, chief environmental health hazards materials officer with Contra Costa County Health Services.

A Shell spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Shell operates a 156,000 barrels per day refinery in Martinez, California.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala and writing by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

