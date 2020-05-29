Shell Norco, La. refinery CDU malfunction triggers multi-unit outage: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A crude distillation unit (CDU) malfunction triggered a multi-unit outage early on Friday at Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s 225,300 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery.

A Shell spokesman did not reply to a request for comment.

The shutdown of the 240,000-bpd CDU following the malfunction led to a loss of feed to the 25,000-bpd coker and 40,000-bpd hydrocracker, which then shut down, the sources said.

CDUs break down crude oil into hydrocarbon feedstocks for all other production units at the refinery. Cokers refine residual crude oil from distillation units into feedstock for motor fuels or petroleum coke, a coal substitute.

Hydrocrackers use a catalyst under high heat and pressure in the presence of hydrogen to convert gas oil into diesel and other motor fuels.