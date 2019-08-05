Shell Norco, Louisiana crude unit returning to normal operations: sources

FILE PHOTO: The Shell logo sign is seen at one of its gas station next to the current fuel prices display in Westminster, Colorado January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc is returning the crude unit (CDU) at its 225,300 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery to normal operations, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

The 225,300-bpd CDU remained in operation while repairs were performed on a portion of the unit this morning, the sources said.

Shell spokesman Ray Fisher said planned work was continuing at the refinery, but declined to offer details.

The CDU developed a problem during operations overnight and the repairs were to correct the malfunction, the sources said.

CDUs do the initial breakdown of crude oil into hydrocarbon feedstocks for all other production units at the refinery.

Shell began a planned overhaul of the coker at the refinery in July, the sources said.