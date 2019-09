HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc cut production on the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) by a small amount at its 225,300 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery after two boilers failed on Thursday night, sources familiar with plant operations said on Friday.

Shell began restarting on Friday morning one of the boilers shut on Thursday night, the sources said.