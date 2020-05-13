Shell Norco, Louisiana, refinery operating at 80% capacity: sources

FILE PHOTO: The logo of a Shell gas station is pictured in Ulm, Germany, April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s Norco, Louisiana, refinery is operating at about 80% of its 225,300 barrel-per-day (bpd) capacity, said sources familiar with plant operations.

A Shell spokesman declined to comment.

The Norco refinery cut production in April, the sources said. Shell’s 211,270 bpd-capacity Convent, Louisiana, refinery, has as well reduced production by 100,000 bpd with the shutdown of a small crude distillation unit (CDU).