FILE PHOTO: The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is seen at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc plans to restart the 40,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) reformer over the weekend at its 227,400 bpd Norco, Louisiana, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Tuesday.

Shell spokesman Curtis Smith declined comment.

Shell restarted the refinery’s 40,000 bpd naphtha hydrotreater on Monday at the refinery, the sources said. The units were shut in early June for planned overhauls.