Shell Norco, Louisiana, refinery restarting coker after power outage

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is seen at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A brief loss of power forced Royal Dutch Shell Plc to shut the coker at its 225,300 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery early on Thursday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Shell is working to restart the 25,000-bpd coker, which was shut shortly after 1 a.m. CDT (0600 GMT) on Thursday.

Shell spokesman Ray Fisher said units in the refinery and Shell’s adjoining chemical plant were affected by the power loss. He declined to say which units were affected at the Norco complex.

The coker converts residual crude oil from distillation units into feedstock for motor fuels or petroleum coke, a coal substitute.

An olefins unit in the chemical plant was also affected by the power loss, according to the sources.