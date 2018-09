HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc shut the gasoline-producing unit at its 218,200 barrel per day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery for repairs on Wednesday, said sources familiar plant operations.

Production on the 112,000 bpd Residual Catalytic Cracking Unit was stopped on Monday to repair a leak, but the unit remained on circulation, the sources said. The unit was completely shut to carry out the repairs.