Shell plans to keep Norco, Louisiana, refinery running through hurricane: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc plans to keep its 227,400 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery operating through Hurricane Delta’s landfall late this week, sources familiar with plant operations said on Wednesday.

Shell could change its plans depending on changes in the forecast intensity and path of Delta, the sources said. Shell cut production at the Norco refinery ahead of Tropical Storm Sally on Sept. 14. Production was later returned to normal levels.