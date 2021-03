FILE PHOTO: The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is seen at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc restarted the hydrocracker at its 227,400 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 40,000-bpd hydrocracker was shut on Tuesday to repair a leak in the unit’s second stage, the sources said.

Shell spokesman Curtis Smith declined on Friday to comment.