Shell shuts Norco, La refinery's crude unit, coker: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc shut the crude distillation unit and coker at its 218,200 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery overnight for at least a month’s planned maintenance, sources familiar with plant operations said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A Shell logo is seen reflected in a car's side mirror at a petrol station in west London, Britain, January 29, 2015. Picture taken January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Simultaneously, the refinery restarted the 112,000 bpd gasoline-producing residual catalytic cracking unit, which tripped out of production over the weekend, the sources said.

Shell spokesman Ray Fisher declined to comment.

The 240,000 bpd DU-5 CDU and 25,000 bpd coker were expected to shut at least a month for the work, the sources said.

The CDU does the primary refining of crude oil and provides feedstocks to all other units at the refinery.

The coker converts residual crude to motor fuels and petroleum coke, which can be used as a coal substitute.