FILE PHOTO: The Shell logo sign is seen at one of its gas station next to the current fuel prices display in Westminster, Colorado January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc is restarting the Gas Olefins Unit 1 (GO 1) at its Norco, Louisiana, chemical plant on Monday, sources familiar with plant operations said.

Shell plans to begin restarting the 25,000 barrels per day (bpd) coker in the adjoining 225,300 bpd Norco refinery this week, the sources said.