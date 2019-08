FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane flies over a Shell logo at a petrol station in west London, in this January 29, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc plans to finish the overhaul of the coker at its 225,300 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery by Aug. 15, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 25,000 bpd coker was shut a month ago for the overhaul, the sources said. A gas olefins unit shut in Shell’s adjoining chemical plant is scheduled to restart before the coker comes back online.