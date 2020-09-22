Shell's Norco, Louisiana, refinery returns to normal operations -sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L returned its 227,400 barrel-per-day (bpd) oil refinery at Norco, Louisiana, to normal operations on Monday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Shell returned the 240,000-bpd crude distillation unit (CDU) and 14,800-bpd alkylation unit to production as well as restarting the 40,000-bpd reformer, the sources said.

Shell spokesman Curtis Smith declined to comment.

The reformer was shut for maintenance on Sept. 8. [nL1N2GF17M] The CDU and the alkylation unit were taken out of production on Sept. 14 as the refinery reduced production because of the threat from Hurricane Sally. [nL1N2GF17M] Shell then decided to keep the two units offline for maintenance.