HOUSTON (Reuters) - Repairs to the reformer at Total SA’s 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery may stretch into next week, Gulf Coast market sources said on Wednesday.

Production on the 35,000-bpd reformer was cut by about 30 percent following a fire on Saturday to preserve catalyst, which the unit cannot recycle following the blaze. No other units at the refinery have had their production reduced so far, the sources said.