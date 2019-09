HOUSTON (Reuters) - Total SA cut production on the coker at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery because of heavy lightning, sources familiar with plant operations said on Thursday.

Total cannot operate the crane that clears coke dumped from the 60,000 bpd coker during heavy lightning, the sources said. Running one train instead of two won’t overwhelm the coke pit.