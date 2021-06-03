Total Port Arthur, Texas, refinery operations normal after posting about flaring - sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Operations at Total SE’s 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery were normal on Wednesday about two hours after a notice was posted on a regional website about flaring at the refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

A spokeswoman for Total declined to comment.

A notice was posted at 1:49 p.m. CDT (1849 GMT) on the Southeast Texas Alerting Network website that the refinery was using its safety flare system. Flares are used when a refinery cannot process hydrocarbons normally.

Total restarted sulfur recovery units 1 and 3 over the weekend, the sources said, but there was no flaring.