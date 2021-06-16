Total Port Arthur, Texas refinery operations normal after upset -sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) -TotalEnergies’ 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas refinery was operating normally on Wednesday after reporting flaring on Tuesday night, sources familiar with plant operations said.

A Total spokeswoman declined to comment.

The refinery reported flaring following a severe thunderstorm. The flaring was over within two hours of the report, the sources said. Refineries use safety flares when they cannot process hydrocarbons normally.