Total Port Arthur, Texas, refinery raising steam production, faces repairs - sources

FILE PHOTO: The Total logo on the Total Plaza building, the U.S. headquarters of French oil and gas company Total SA in Houston, Texas, U.S. September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Gary McWilliams

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Total SE was raising steam production on Monday at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery as it works to restart after shutting down on Feb. 15 following loss of steam supply, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The refinery will have to repair multiple water leaks before restarting, the sources said. The natural gas supply to the plant was restored by Monday.