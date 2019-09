HOUSTON (Reuters) - Total is restarting a diesel hydrotreater at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Monday, Gulf Coast market sources said.

Total plans to return the 66,000 bpd Diesel Hydrotreater 3 (DHT 3), which was shut on Aug. 20, to production later on Monday, the sources said. Total has repeatedly pushed back the restart date as repairs have taken longer than expected to complete.