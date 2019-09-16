Commodities
September 16, 2019 / 2:32 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Total Port Arthur, Texas refinery restarts diesel hydrotreater: sources

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Total restarted a diesel hydrotreater at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Monday, Gulf Coast market sources said.

Total is raising the production level on the 66,000 bpd Diesel Hydrotreater 3 (DHT 3), which was shut on Aug. 20, the sources said. Total repeatedly pushed back the restart date as repairs took longer than expected.

A Total spokeswoman did not reply to a request for comment.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
