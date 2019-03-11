Total Port Arthur, Texas refinery restarts gasoline unit: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Total SA restarted the gasoline-producing unit and shut the gasoline hydrotreater at its 225,500 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

The 76,000 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) was shut on Thursday for repairs, originally expected to take five days to complete. The 50,000 bpd gasoline hydrotreater is being upgraded during the shutdown, the sources said.