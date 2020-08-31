Total Port Arthur, Texas, refinery waiting for power supply restoration

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Total SA is waiting for the external power supply to be restored at its 225,500 barrrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery before restarting units, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

The refinery was shut on Aug. 25 when Hurricane Laura’s forecast was included a possible landfall near Port Arthur.

Total spokeswoman Marie Maitre declined to discuss the status of the refinery.

“The refinery’s management and teams on the ground continue taking measures to safely work towards restarting operations,” Maitre said.