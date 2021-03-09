Total restarts large crude unit at Port Arthur, Texas, refinery: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Total SE restarted the large crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas refinery on Monday for the first time since a Feb. 15 shutdown because of cold weather, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Total resumed the restart of the 150,000-bpd ACU-1 CDU on Monday afternoon after restoring a stable supply of steam to the unit, the sources said.