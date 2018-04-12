Total's Port Arthur small crude, vacuum units resume production - sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Total SA returned the small crude distillation unit (CDU) and associated vacuum distillation unit (VDU) to production overnight at its 225,500 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, Gulf Coast market sources said on Thursday.

The Port Arthur refinery has restarted almost all units that were shut down on Saturday when steam supply was lost to a part of the plant, the sources said.

The 40,000 bpd ACU-2 CDU and attached 51,000 bpd VDU restarted early on Wednesday, but did not resume production until Thursday because of a pump problem, the sources said.

Only the Benzene-Toulene-Xylene unit remained shut on Thursday, the sources said.

Total spokeswoman Marie Maitre declined comment.

Steam supply to a section of the refinery was lost when the 76,000 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) was forced to shut down by a leaking pipe, according to the sources.

The FCCU and 5,000 bpd alkylation unit restarted on Monday, the sources said.

A sulfur recovery unit and hydrotreaters were also shut by the steam outage, according to the sources.

CDUs operate at atmospheric pressure and do the primary refining of crude oil, providing hydrocarbon feedstock from all other units. VDUs take residual crude oil from CDUs and refine it at vacuum pressure.

Alkylation units convert refining byproducts into octane-boosting components blended into gasoline.

Hydrotreaters extract hydrogen sulfide from motor fuels in compliance with U.S. environmental rules. Sulfur recovery units extract sulfur from hydrogen sulfide.