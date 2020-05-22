Commodities
Total's Port Arthur, Texas, refinery returns reformer to normal operation: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Total SA returned the reformer to normal operation at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery after completing repairs, Gulf Coast market sources said on Friday.

Total did not reply to a request for comment.

The refinery’s production dipped to 72% of its 225,500-bpd capacity this week, the sources said. Production has fluctuated between 70% and 75% because of demand destruction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reformer has been operating at reduced production since May 4 while repairs to the heat exchanger and regenerator were underway, according to the sources.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler

