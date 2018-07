HOUSTON (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp shut production on the small crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 180,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee, refinery on Monday for repairs, sources familiar with plant operations said.

A Valero spokeswoman did not reply to a request for comment.

Valero plans to keep the 80,000 bpd CDU shut until July 25 for unplanned repairs to clean out fouling from crude oil, the sources said.