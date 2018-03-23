Valero Houston refinery hit by power interruption

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp said its 191,000 barrel per day (bpd) Houston refinery was hit by an electrical system outage on Thursday morning, according to a notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

Sources familiar with plant operations said there was a brief electrical power interruption at the refinery.

Energy industry intelligence service Genscape said a 90,000 bpd crude distillation unit and an associated 38,900 bpd vacuum distillation unit were shut at the Houston refinery when flaring began.

In the notice filed with the TCEQ said power and steam supply were restored to the refinery by mid-afternoon on Thursday.

The CDU supplies hydrocarbon feedstock to the refinery’s production units.

The flaring sent a plume of black smoke across east Houston for about two hours.

Valero said air monitoring was being conducted around the refinery.