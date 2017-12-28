FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 28, 2017 / 3:56 PM / a few seconds ago

Valero Memphis refinery maintains production despite upsets: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp’s 190,000 bpd Memphis, Tennessee, refinery has maintained production despite upsets because of severe cold weather on Wednesday and early Thursday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Valero spokeswoman Lillian Riojas declined comment.

A string of units tripped out of production briefly due to the frigid weather, which pushed temperatures overnight to 16 degrees Fahrenheit (-9 Celsius) with a wind chill of 7 degrees Fahrenheit (-14 Celsius), the sources said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Bernadette Baum

