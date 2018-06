HOUSTON (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp plans to overhaul the large crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 190,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee, refinery in July, said sources familiar with plant operations.

FILE PHOTO: A Valero Energy Corp. gas station is pictured in El Cajon, California, U.S., August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The 110,000-bpd Crude East CDU is scheduled to be shut for about a month to complete the overhaul, the sources said.