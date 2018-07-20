Valero Memphis refinery restarts small crude unit: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp restarted overnight the small crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 180,000 barrel per day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee, refinery after finishing 10 days of repairs, sources familiar with plant operations said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A Valero logo is seen at a Valero gas station in Hoboken, New Jersey, U.S., May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The restart of the 80,000 bpd Crude West CDU comes five days ahead of the schedule laid out when the unit was shut on July 9 to clean out fouling caused by the crude oil the unit processes, the sources said.