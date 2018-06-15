Valero Meraux, Louisiana refinery restarting hydrocracker: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp was restarting the hydrocracker at its 125,000 barrel per day (bpd) Meraux, Louisiana, refinery on Thursday night after completing four days of compressor repairs, sources familiar with plant operations said.

Valero plans to shut the 55,000 bpd hydrocracker in early July for a catalyst change, the sources said. The hydrocracker uses hydrogen and a catalyst under high pressure and heat to convert gas oil to motor fuel, primarily diesel.