Valero's Meraux, Louisiana, refinery restarts crude unit - sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp’s 125,000-barrel-per-day Meraux, Louisiana, refinery restarted the crude distillation unit (CDU) on Sunday after it was shut by cold weather, said sources familiar with plant operations.

In addition to restarting the 135,000-bpd CDU, Valero restarted the 50,000-bpd vacuum distillation unit (VDU), the 55,000-bpd hydrocracker and the 32,000-bpd reformer, the sources said.

Valero did not reply to a request for comment.

CDUs break down crude oil into hydrocarbon feedstocks for all other production units. VDUs refine residual crude oil from CDUs, which operate at atmospheric pressure, at vacuum pressure increasing the yield from a barrel of oil.

The hydrocracker converts gas oil into diesel and other motor fuels.

The reformer creates high-octane components used to make mid-grade and premium gasoline from refining byproducts.