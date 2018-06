HOUSTON (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp is working to restart the small crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 335,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur refinery, Texas, sources familiar with plant operations said on Wednesday night.

The 75,000-bpd CDU was shut early Wednesday morning due to a malfunction in one of the two charge pumps, the sources said. The other charge pump on the CDU was shut for maintenance prior to the malfunction.