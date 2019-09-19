Valero Port Arthur, Texas refinery cuts production due to storm: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp’s 335,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery cut production on Thursday because of flooding around the refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Trucks that haul away sulfur produced by the refinery can’t leave the plant because of flooded roadways, the sources said. U.S. regulations require the sulfur be removed in the production of motor fuels, forcing the refinery to reduce cut back to prevent sulfur recovery units from being overwhelmed by sulfur.