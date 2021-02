FILE PHOTO: The Valero refinery next to the Houston Ship Channel is seen in Houston, Texas, U.S., May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp was boosting production on the restarted small crude distillation unit and the coker at its 335,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The AVU-147 CDU was operating at 83% of its 150,000-bpd capacity, the sources said. The 100,000-bpd coker was raising production in parallel with the CDU.