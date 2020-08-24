Valero Port Arthur, Texas, refinery plans to keep running ahead of storms: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp plans to keep its 335,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery in operation during the week as potentially heavy rains threaten the Gulf Coast city, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Valero began restarting the 100,000-bpd coker at the Port Arthur refinery on Monday, the sources said. The coker and the 45,000-bpd hydrocracker were shut by an electrical disruption on Sunday, according to a notice the company filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.