FILE PHOTO: A Valero Energy Corp. gas station is pictured in El Cajon, California, U.S., August 8, 2017. Picture taken August 8, 2016. To match Special Report USA-BIOFUELS/VALERO REUTERS/Mike Blake

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp restarted the large crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 335,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Sunday, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

The 268,000-bpd CDU was shut with all other units at the refinery on Aug. 25 because of the threat from Hurricane Laura, the sources said.