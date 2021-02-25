Valero Port Arthur, Texas, refinery restarts large crude unit - sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp restarted the large crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 335,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Wednesday night after it was shut last week due to the effects of severe cold weather, sources familiar with plant operations said on Thursday.

Valero did not reply to a request for comment.

Valero is boosting production on the restarted units that were shut on Feb 15-16 because of below-freezing temperatures and utilities interruptions, the sources said.

The 268,000-bpd AVU 146 CDU was operating at 30% of capacity on Thursday. The 150,000-bpd AVU 147 was running at 80% of its capacity after restarting on Monday, according to the sources.

The 100,000-bpd coker is operating at about 50% capacity after restarting, the sources said.

Valero also restarted the 50,000-bpd Platformer, according to the sources.

The 75,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) is restarting as is the 45,000-bpd hydrocracker, the sources said.