Valero Port Arthur, Texas, refinery to shut small crude unit, FCC -sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp plans to shut the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) and small crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 335,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations on Monday.

In an abrupt change of plans on how it will contend with two approaching tropical storms, Valero stopped a restart of its 100,000-bpd coker and prepared for a partial shutdown of the refinery, the sources said.

The 75,000-bpd FCC sends byproducts to a nearby petrochemical plant for use as a feedstocks. The chemical plant plans to shut down by Tuesday afternoon.

The 75,000 bpd AVU-147 CDU supplies gas oil to the FCC.