HOUSTON (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp is shutting its 335,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Tuesday ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Laura, a company spokeswoman said.

“In advance of Hurricane Laura’s expected landfall, Valero’s Port Arthur refinery is in the process of an organized shutdown to assure safety and to protect the environment,” said Valero spokeswoman Lillian Riojas on Tuesday