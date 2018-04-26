FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 2:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Valero Texas City begins gasoline unit work while fixing alky unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp said on Thursday it began a planned overhaul of the gasoline-producing unit at its 225,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Texas City, Texas, refinery while it repairs an alkylation unit damaged in an April 19 fire.

Valero had planned to overhaul the 88,000 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit along with the 12,000 bpd alkylation unit in the fall of this year. The April 19 fire broke out on a depropanizer tower in the alkylation unit.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
