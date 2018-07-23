Total boosting Port Arthur gasoline unit production: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Total SA was boosting production on the gasoline-producing unit at its 225,500 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Monday, Gulf Coast market sources said.

Total spokeswoman Marie Maitre declined to comment on operations at the Port Arthur refinery.

Total restarted the 76,000-bpd Fluidic Catalytic Cracking Unit 2 (FCCU 2) on Sunday, the sources said. The unit was shut on Friday due to water in the feed from the 31,000-bpd Unibon hydrotreater.