November 18, 2019 / 10:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

PBF Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery restarts hydrotreater: sources

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - PBF Energy restarted the cat feed hydrotreater at its 190,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery on Saturday, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

PBF spokesman Michael Karlovich declined to comment.

The 45,000-bpd cat feed hydrotreater was shut on Oct. 7 for a catalyst change, the sources said. The catalyst change ran about a week over the scheduled time for completion.

Hydrotreaters remove sulfur from motor fuels in compliance with U.S. environmental rules.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Tom Brown

