FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Lyondell-Basell refinery in Houston, Texas February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Carson/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Lyondell Basell Industries is restoring the large coker to normal operation at its 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery after a compressor malfunction on Thursday, said Gulf Coast market sources.

The 57,000 bpd 737 Coker malfunctioned after a compressor tripped off early on Thursday morning, the sources said. The compressor was reset, allowing Lyondell to begin returning the coker to normal operation.